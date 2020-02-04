More than 1,500 lose power in Sherwood

Anthony Brown, an employee of the North Little Rock Electric Department, is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR.)

More than 1,500 customers were without power for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon in Sherwood as crews were forced to make weather-related fixes, according to the North Little Rock Electric Department.

The utility announced on Twitter that it was working to restore power to the Sherwood area after it had to "bring down a switch" feeding a large area of town. It did so in order to make repairs following an outage in the Club Road and Alanbrook Avenue area, said Jill Ponder, a department spokeswoman.

"We had a primary conductor in that area that was failing, most likely caused by a previous storm," she said. "When the rain started [Tuesday morning], it started to fail, so we had to repair that."

The outage was reported around 1:30 p.m. and power was restored around 2:50 p.m.

Jessica Duff, a Pulaski County Special School District spokeswoman, said only one of the schools in the Sherwood area, Oakbrooke Elementary, was affected by the outage.

After the power went out at Oakbrooke, the backup generators were turned on, so school officials were still able to "maintain a regular school day," Duff said.