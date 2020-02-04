• Next year, fans of the musical smash-hit Hamilton will be able to see the original Broadway cast perform the musical from the comfort of a movie theater. On Monday, the Walt Disney Co. said it will distribute a 4-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021. The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours. The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and stars all of the original Tony Award-winners -- Miranda as Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr. Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The filmed version is directed by the show's director, Tommy Kail. "We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like onstage -- and in the audience -- when we shot this," Kail said in a statement.

Photo by Invision

Lin-Manuel Miranda

• Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. Limbaugh called himself the "mayor of Realville" in announcing his illness. "My intention is to come here every day I can and to do this show as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally," Limbaugh said on the show. "I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I do not proselytize about. But I do, and I have been working that relationship tremendously, which I do regularly anyway. But I've been focused on it intensely for the past couple of weeks." The 69-year-old said he'd been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy. Limbaugh started his national radio show in 1988 from New York, later moving to Palm Beach, Fla. Limbaugh's announcement comes at a tumultuous political time, as the conclusion of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial nears. The hyper-partisan broadcaster, now heard on nearly 600 stations around the country, aligned himself with Republican talking points and views including attacking abortion, minorities and climate change scientists.

Photo by STRMX

Rush Limbaugh

