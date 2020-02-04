Lexicon adding 10,868 solar panels

Lexicon Fabricators and Constructor is investing in almost 11,000 solar panels to offset operational costs. The company plans to have the installation completed this year, pending approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

"Lexicon defines excellence in everything we do--from cutting-edge fabrication equipment to comprehensive project management software," said Patrick Schueck, president and chief executive officer of Lexicon. "And the choice to go solar is no different. This project is not only good for the environment, it's a wise business decision."

Seal Solar will install 6,588 solar modules at Lexicon's property in Carlisle and 4,280 modules near its Blytheville plant.

The approximately $320,000 in annual savings will offset an estimated 50% of Lexicon's total electrical costs at the company's fabrication division and headquarters in Little Rock and its fabrication and steel mill maintenance operations in Mississippi County.

Lexicon provides construction management, fabrication, erection, mechanical installation and plant management services.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart outlines virus-safety plans

Walmart Inc.'s international division chief outlined safety measures regarding its operations in coronavirus-stricken China in a note to global employees who work at the retailer's Bentonville headquarters.

Judith McKenna, Walmart International's chief executive officer, said Friday that, in addition to temporarily limiting nonessential travel to China as previously reported, the Bentonville-based retailer is conducting all planned meetings virtually.

Walmart also is drawing on its global supply chain to provide more of the essential items needed by its Chinese customers, McKenna said.

In individual stores, clubs and distribution centers in China, McKenna said, the retailer is stepping up general hygiene and health practices, including disinfecting higher-risk areas. She said it's also adjusting business hours and operations at each facility as needed.

Walmart has donated $142,421 for medical supplies and increased support to the Hubei province, the region most affected by the outbreak, McKenna said.

-- Serenah McKay

Index rebounds, gains 3.93 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 438.45, up 3.93.

"Technology stocks helped push [U.S.] markets higher on Monday, combined with surprising strength in U.S. manufacturing activity helping offset concerns over the fallout from the coronavirus out of China," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

