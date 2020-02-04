NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye are on the move.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye are biting small jerk baits at the White River below Beaver Dam. They're being caught throughout the tailwater, from the dam to Houseman Access and on downstream.

The Kings River arm of Table Rock Lake is a good walleye destination, near the Missouri 86 bridge. Try trolling crank baits in the Kings River arm. Crank baits in bright colors are good to use. Reports of walleye in the Beaver Lake tributaries are spotty, Whittle said.

Striped bass are biting well in the Prairie Creek area. Best baits are shad, brood minnows or bass minnows. For crappie, try the Blue Springs area or the Monte Ne and Horseshoe Bend areas. Use minnows or jigs 10 to 20 feet deep around brush and docks.

Lake Atalanta

Whittle said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or worms. Try small spoons or small jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is good with Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are a good choice.

Fly fishing has been slow in the morning. Try size 16 midges in black, blue dun and copper colors. The top lures are small spoons. Good colors are gold and silver or red and gold. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are good to use.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said fishing is slow. Anglers are catching a few crappie with jigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said few people are fishing. A couple of bass and a couple of crappie were caught last week by trolling crank baits.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying for black bass at Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond. A jig and pig is the top lure. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may also work.

Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, drop-shot rigs and Ned rigs.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits. Try minnows or jigs for crappie 10 to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish at Lake Eucha for black bass with Alabama rigs or jerk baits, Stroud suggests. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Pete Wenners at Pete's Professional Guide service reports black bass are biting well on swim baits and crank baits. Crank baits with red or green in the pattern are good. Try fishing vertically with ice fishing jigs or a jigging spoon.

Sports on 02/04/2020