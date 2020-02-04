NWA outdoor briefs

Audubon sets field trips

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host field trips at Devil's Den State Park and the Ozark National Forest this month. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't necessary.

A trip at Devil's Den State Park begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15. It will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Meet in the parking area south of the Lee Creek bridge.

Dr. David Krementz, an authority on woodcocks, will lead a trip to view woodcocks in flight at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The trip will be near Lake Wedington in the Ozark National Forest.

For details about these trips, call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Mother Nature reads

Mother Nature pays a visit to Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to read stories to children at 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. She will read and discuss "Wildlife in Winter" on Feb. 15.

Stories are geared toward children age 3-6, followed by hands-on craft projects.

For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Park offers hike

A guided 3-mile "Hug a Tree" hike at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo. will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15. The route will cover the Ozark Chinquapin Trail through the park.

The park is at 7126 Big Sugar Creek Road east of Pineville. It is still in the development stage with no amenities, such as restrooms.

For details call Roaring River State Park, 417-847-3742.

Talk highlights waterfalls

A free program on the wonders of Ozarks waterfalls is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Winter is a prime season to hunt for waterfalls. Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will explain where and when to look for waterfalls in the region and how to explore them safely. He will show photos of several area waterfalls and offer tips on waterfall photography.

For details on the program and others at the park, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

