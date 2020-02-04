Police arrest 2 more in Central Arkansas slaying, arson

A woman and man became the third and fourth suspects arrested in connection with the Jan. 27 murder and arson at a Jacksonville apartment building.

Terry Ray Peterson-Davis, 34, and Jessica Buchanan, 27, were arrested Monday and charged with arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Both are being held on $28,500 bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Jacksonville firefighters responded the night of Jan. 27 to a structure fire at 803 S. Redmond Road. After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of Murphy Atkins, 48, were discovered, police said.

A coroner concluded that Atkins was fatally shot before he was set on fire and detectives arrested Rayceo Barber, 33, and charged him with capital murder.

A couple days later, on Friday, police arrested Norris Williams, 34, and charged him with arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering. Detectives said Barber, who had been staying with Atkins at the apartment for a couple days, shot Atkins in the head. Williams, who witnessed the shooting, left with Barber and returned with gasoline to set the apartment on fire, according to police.

April Kiser, a Jacksonville police spokeswoman, said Peterson-Davis and Buchanan were not present during the shooting, but they helped Barber and Williams purchase the gasoline and start the fire.

The investigation into Atkins' death remains open, Kiser said.