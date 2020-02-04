Sections
Police ID man found shot near Little Rock home

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:30 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A crime scene technician leaves the site of a shooting Monday in the 1900 block of South Booker Street in Little Rock.

Authorities in Little Rock have identified a 25-year-old man found shot on a porch near his home Monday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department described Juwan Reed's injuries as "major" and said he was taken into an operating room at UAMS Medical Center after speaking briefly to investigators about what happened.

According to a report, officers were called to the 1900 block of South Booker Street about 9:45 a.m. and found Reed on the steps of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police wrote that Reed "muttered a black male with dreads shot him around a car in the back yard" and later indicated he had been shot after stepping outside onto his front porch.

No detailed description of the gunman was listed, and the report didn't include any information about a possible motive. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

