Season over for Marianna girls team

The 2019-20 season has come to an end for the Marianna Lady Trojans.

"The senior girls played a few games with five players, and that number has since declined to four players," Marianna Athletic Director D.J. Vincent said. "It's simply an issue of low numbers."

The Lady Trojans, who finished 16-10 last season, haven't played since losing 64-35 against 2A-6 rival Cross County on Jan. 3. The loss dropped their record to 1-7, and the decision to shut the program down for the remainder of the year was made later.

Vincent expressed optimism that the team will be back on the floor next season.

"The junior girls have solid numbers, and we are looking forward to building the girls' basketball program with this core group," he said.

-- Erick Taylor