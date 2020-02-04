State general revenue tax collections in January up from 2019 but below forecast

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

State general revenue tax collections increased in January by $31.1 million over the same month a year ago to $653.7 million.

But the collections fell $1.5 million below the state’s forecast, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday in its monthly revenue report.

Individual income and sales and use taxes are the state’s top largest sources of general revenue.

Individual income tax collections increased by 4.9 % over a year ago, while sales and use tax collections increased by 8 % over a year ago in what a state official described as a strong end to the holiday shopping season.

The state’s sales tax collections from retailers in January are based on sales made to consumers in December.

While sales and use tax collections and corporate income tax collections exceeded the state’s forecast in January, individual income tax collections lagged the state’s forecast due to taxpayer strategy tied to the federal tax overhaul a few years ago, the state’s economic forecaster John Shelnutt said.

In January, the state’s net general revenue available to state agencies increased by $40.6 million over a year ago to $594.6 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $1.1 million.

Through the first seven months of fiscal year 2020, the state’s net available revenue has exceeded the state’s forecast by $94.2 million.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.