State Sports Briefs

HORSE RACING

Horse euthanized after Oaklawn race

Spirogyra, who ran in the fourth race of Oaklawn's Sunday live-racing card, was euthanized because of injuries he suffered during the race, according to a report from the Daily Racing Form.

Jockey Fernando De La Cruz was thrown from his mount during the one-horse spill. Bernie Hettel, the state steward at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, told the Daily Racing Form that De La Cruz escaped serious injury. Hettel said De La Cruz had the wind knocked out of him, but he was cleared to ride.

The incident occurred when Spirogyra was approaching the half-mile pole along the rail of the $16,000 conditioned claiming sprint at 6 furlongs. Spirogyra was a 4-year-old son of Verrazano.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Season over for Marianna girls team

The 2019-20 season has come to an end for the Marianna Lady Trojans.

"The senior girls played a few games with five players, and that number has since declined to four players," Marianna Athletic Director D.J. Vincent said. "It's simply an issue of low numbers."

The Lady Trojans, who finished 16-10 last season, haven't played since losing 64-35 against 2A-6 rival Cross County on Jan. 3. The loss dropped their record to 1-7, and the decision to shut the program down for the remainder of the year was made later.

Vincent expressed optimism that the team will be back on the floor next season.

"The junior girls have solid numbers, and we are looking forward to building the girls' basketball program with this core group," he said.

-- Erick Taylor

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR's Nowell receives Sun Belt award

University of Arkansas at Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell was named Sun Belt Conference co-player of the week Monday with Justin Forrest of Appalachian State.

Nowell averaged 15.5 points, 11.0 assists and 4.5 steals per game as UALR defeated Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. He had 14 points, 9 assists, 5 steals and went 9 of 9 from the foul line against Coastal Carolina. He had 17 points, 13 assists and 4 steals against Appalachian State.

He is the first UALR player to be named Sun Belt player of the week three times in the same season.

Hendrix's Stanley earns weekly honor

Seth Stanley of Hendrix College was named Southern Athletic Association player of the week Monday.

Stanley averaged 26 points on the week while leading Hendrix to two home victories over Oglethorpe and Berry. On Friday against Oglethorpe, the sophomore forward scored 18 points and snatched four rebounds in the Warriors' 75-71 win. On Sunday, Stanley had a career-best 34 points in a 78-73 overtime victory over Berry. He made 16 of 32 shots from the field.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech's Stackhouse honored

Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse of Arkansas Tech University was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Stackhouse helped the Golden Suns pick up two road victories that helped push Arkansas Tech into a share of first place. She scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds against East Central (Okla.). She scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

WRESTLING

Lyon's Mansouri wins weekly award

Arman Mansouri of Lyon College was named wrestler of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.

Mansouri led the way for the Scots in the Missouri Valley Open, as he had five victories on the day en route to a third-place finish.

In the 174-pound weight class, Mansouri defeated Williams Baptist College's Christian Cara in his opening match. After a loss in his next match, Mansouri rattled off four consecutive victories by defeating Central Missouri's Jack Goins, Cara for a second time, Ty Loethen and Jayden Smith from Northeast Oklahoma.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/04/2020