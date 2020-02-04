Texas TE flips commitment to Arkansas

Tight end Collin Sutherland has flipped his commitment from Nevada-Las Vegas to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Sutherland, 6-4, 224 pounds of Flower Mound, (Texas) Marcus, had reported scholarship offers from Florida State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado when he pledged to the Rebels.

His brother Keaton was recruited by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman before signing with Texas A&M in 2015. He also had two older brothers attend Arkansas.

“It has been my dream school since I was a kid,” Sutherland said. “I have been going there since I was 10 and fell in love with the beautiful surroundings and campus.”

He recorded 35 receptions for 329 yards and 8 touchdowns as a senior. He’s an admirer of Pittman.

“I also feel that Coach Pittman is a very well respected coach and will take care of his players,” he said.

ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, the No. 39 tight end in the nation and the No. 228 prospect in Texas. He plans to sign with the Hogs on Wednesday.