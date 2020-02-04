UALR's Nowell receives Sun Belt award

University of Arkansas at Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell was named Sun Belt Conference co-player of the week Monday with Justin Forrest of Appalachian State.

Nowell averaged 15.5 points, 11.0 assists and 4.5 steals per game as UALR defeated Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State. He had 14 points, 9 assists, 5 steals and went 9 of 9 from the foul line against Coastal Carolina. He had 17 points, 13 assists and 4 steals against Appalachian State.

He is the first UALR player to be named Sun Belt player of the week three times in the same season.