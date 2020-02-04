STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SWAC MEN

JACKSON STATE 49, UAPB 45

Jonas James' jumper with 36 seconds left gave Jackson State the lead for good in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

UAPB had a chance to tie, but Marcus Wallace missed a jumper in the lane with 10 seconds left. With UAPB forced to foul, Venjie Wallis made two free throws with eight seconds left to put Jackson State up 47-43. Wallace scored with two seconds left to close within 47-45, but Tristan Jarrett made two free throws one second later to seal the victory for Jackson State.

Jarrett led Jackson State (8-14, 5-4 SWAC) with 15 points while Roland Griffin added 13. Dequan Morris and Markedric Bell led UAPB (3-18, 2-7) with 10 points apiece. UAPB made 2 of 10 three-pointers and 5 of 13 free throws.

SWAC WOMEN

JACKSON STATE 56, UAPB 44

Jackson State outscored the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 36-22 in the second and third quarters en route to a victory at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Tied 28-28 with 2:04 left in the second quarter, Jackson State went on a 6-0 run to close out the first half with Kirsty Parker, Ameshya Williams and Iesha Lacey providing the scoring. Jackson State added another 6-0 run to start the third quarter to make it 40-28 with Williams and Sumer Williams providing the scoring. UAPB closed to 40-32 on baskets by Jayla Atmore and Noe'll Taylor, but that's as close as the Golden Lions would get.

Atmore led UAPB (4-15, 3-6 SWAC) with 12 points. Ameshya Williams led Jackson State (11-8, 9-0) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

