Visiting Oregon handles UConn

STORRS, Conn. -- Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 Oregon handed fourth-ranked UConn its first loss on campus in seven years, rolling to a 74-56 victory Monday night.

It was UConn's worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina by 23 points.

Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.

The much-anticipated matchup didn't live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd. UConn hadn't lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford, Conn., last month, ending the team's 98-game home winning streak.

"It means a lot," Oregon Coach Kelly Graves said. "This is hallowed ground, so to speak. They've been so good for so long. It means a great deal. ... It's icing on the cake -- a pretty sweet cake. Who doesn't look up to Geno [Auriemma]? He's an icon and great coach."

UConn (19-2) scored the first two points of the game, and then the Ducks reeled off 10 consecutive points, forcing a UConn timeout. The Huskies tried to rally, but Satou Sabally hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the quarter to take a 22-12 lead.

UConn was able to get within seven in the second quarter, but Ionescu and the Ducks answered to go into the half leading 44-31.

They extended the advantage in the second half to as many as 21 points. UConn rallied behind hot three-point shooting to get within 61-49 but did not get closer.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with 19 points. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Huskies were outscored 44-14 in the paint.

NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 67,

GEORGIA 53

STARKEVILLE, Miss. -- Freshman Rickea Jackson had a career high 24 points, and No. 8 Mississippi State ran past Georgia.

Jackson followed a 22-point effort against Auburn by posting her second consecutive career high.

The Bulldogs (20-3, 8-1 SEC) were 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter and trailed 15-11 before taking control by outscoring Georgia 23-10 in the second quarter and 22-13 in the third.

Que Morrison had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for Georgia (12-10, 3-6).

NO. 13 MARYLAND 94,

MICHIGAN STATE 53

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ashley Owusu had 22 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Taylor Mikesell added 21 points and No. 13 Maryland beat Michigan State.

Kaila Charles had 17 points, Shakira Austin, returning from injury, added 13 for Maryland (18-4, 10-2 Big Ten), which moved into a first-place tie with Iowa and Northwestern atop the standings. Maryland shot 61% from the field, including 9 of 13 from three-point range.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (11-11, 4-7) with 17 points.

NO. 18 INDIANA 66,

PURDUE 54

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Ali Patberg had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, and No. 18 Indiana beat Purdue.

Jaelynn Penn and Grace Berger each added 15 points for Indiana (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten). The Hoosiers shot 46.4% overall despite going 2 for 10 from three-point range.

Berger and Patberg combined for 19 points in the first half as Indiana built a 34-21 lead.

Dominique Oden scored 24 points to lead Purdue (15-8, 6-5).

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 1 BAYLOR 73,

KANSAS STATE 65

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games by beating Kansas State.

MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12), who are off to the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011.

Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats (9-13, 2-7), who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.

Baylor went 24 of 48 from the floor, including 9 of 22 from three-point range, while the Wildcats were 22 of 48 from the field and 8 of 21 from deep.

NO. 3 KANSAS 69, TEXAS 58

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas downed Texas.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12), who have won seven consecutive, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a victory over rival Kansas State.

Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns (14-8, 4-5), who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.

Kansas outscored Texas 40-22 in the paint.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 69,

NORTH CAROLINA 59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina.

RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles (19-3, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved within a victory of their best-ever start in league play. Florida State opened 10-2 in ACC play in 2011-12.

Florida State has won 19 consecutive home games -- 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19.

Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for North Carolina (10-12, 3-8). The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added 7 rebounds. He shot 3 of 10 from three-point range and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

