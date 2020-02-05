Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

4-star O-lineman chooses Hogs over Ole Miss

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:12 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2020 offensive lineman Marcus Henderson.

ESPN 4-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has committed to Arkansas over SEC rival Ole Miss and will sign a national letter of intent with the Razorbacks.

He made official visits to both finalists.

Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Memphis University High School, also accumulated scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

During his visit to Fayetteville in December, Henderson said he was confident that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would get the Razorbacks back on track.

“He was a good coach,” Henderson said. “Obviously, he’s a player’s coach. Everybody wants to play for him, so I think he’s going to do some good things in Fayetteville and turn this program around."

ESPN also rates Henderson the No. 6 offensive guard and No. 155 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. He was recruited by offensive line coach Brad Davis in Columbia, Mo.

Arkansas signed offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. of Memphis White Station in December. The Razorbacks also have Memphis natives Shamar Nash, Darin Turner, Eric Gregory, Chase Hayden and Ryan Winkel on the roster.

Winkel, a redshirt freshman, hosted Henderson on his official visit to Fayetteville.

“That’s my boy,” Henderson said after his visit. “He played at Christian Brothers and I played against him. It was good to get out here and see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT