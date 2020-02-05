Arkansas lawmaker, House candidate say shot fired outside fundraiser

Little Rock police are investigating an incident from Monday night in which a state lawmaker and candidate for the Arkansas House of Representatives said that that a gunshot was fired near them after being accosted outside of a fundraiser.

Both state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, and House hopeful Ryan Davis said that they were talking outside of a fundraiser being held for Davis's campaign on the 200 block of Dennison Street Monday night when neighbors came out of a nearby house to ask why the two were standing there. After explaining that they were on a public street, both Davis and Flowers recalled a woman coming out of her house across the street and confronting the two, telling them to "drop dead."

That's when both Davis and Flowers heard a gunshot coming in the direction of the woman's house, they said Wednesday.

The incident was first reported Wednesday morning in a blog post on Arkansas Times written by the host of the fundraiser, Bill Kopsky.

Later Wednesday, the Little Rock Police Department issued a statement saying that they were investigating the incident, but did not have enough evidence at the time to charge the woman encountered at the scene with a crime.

The woman, identified in a police report as 68-year-old Darlene Herndon, told police that she had guns in her home but that she had not fired any during the incident. Police said they did not locate any shell casings on her property after the incident.

When contacted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wednesday, Herndon repeated that she had not fired a weapon, nor did she recall hearing a shot.

"There could have been, but I was on the phone with the 911 officer," she said.

Herndon said that she went outside her house after hearing her neighbors across the street arguing with Davis and Flowers, and decided to call 911 after she said Davis "started mouthing" at her, though she added that neither person said anything threatening to her.

Herndon said she was worried because police had been called to the neighborhood more frequently in recent years.

Both Davis and Flowers said that they had responded to Herndon's questioning — and to the people in the house across the street — that they were standing in a public street where they had a right to be. Davis and Flowers said they also called police to respond to the situation, and were left shaken afterward.

According the police report as well as Davis' and Flowers' recollection, police officers approached with their weapons drawn toward Davis and Flowers, who are black. In the report, officers said they were quickly able to determine who had made the call and recalling the events afterward, neither Davis nor Flowers said that police acted unprofessionally.

Both, however, questioned the motivations of Herndon, who is listed in the police report as white.

"What happens when someone's standing outside on the street and they're not a state legislator and they're a person of color," Flowers said, adding that she wanted "accountability" for Herndon.

Flowers also praised Davis' response to the situation, saying "he handled it perfectly."

In a news release on Friday, the Little Rock Police Department said "responding officers followed protocol in handling the situation, based on the information given at that time." The release also encouraged area residents with more information to contact police.

Flowers has represented her Pine Bluff district since 2015. Davis, a nonprofit director, is running for the Little Rock House district left vacant by the death of former state Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock.

A runoff in the special Democratic primary to fill the District 34 seat is being held Tuesday, and Davis faces fellow Democrat Joy Springer.