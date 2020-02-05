Arkansas man accused of firing on law enforcement charged with attempted murder

A Caraway man authorities say fired a shotgun in January at two members of law enforcement, hitting one in the head, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted capital murder.

Eugene Collins, 49, also faces seven charges of aggravated assault and seven counts of terroristic threatening, according to a news release.

Police responded Jan. 20 to a house on County Road 847 near Caraway. Authorities say Collins threatened to kill seven people inside but fled when police were called.

Collins’ vehicle got stuck in a field, according to the news release, and he began firing a 12-gauge shotgun at authorities.

Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Logan Dotson was struck in the head. He returned fired and was later treated at a Jonesboro hospital, according to the release.

Authorities said Collins also fired at Caraway police Chief Shannon Kelems and struck his cruiser.

Collins surrendered to authorities after a two-hour standoff, according to the release.

“We filed the most serious class of charges [against Collins] because of the senseless acts of violence against those who protect and serve our community,” prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said in the release. “The officers are lucky to be alive.”

Collins is being held at the Craighead County jail in lieu of $5 million bond.