Authorities ID couple found dead in south Arkansas as veteran, preschool teacher

Magnolia Police Department agents are pictured as they aid the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at the scene a homicide investigation that began Monday, Feb. 3, after a report of car fire in the Calhoun Community lead to the discovery of two deceased adults in the vehicle. The persons have now been identified as a married couple, Jermillian and Janice Daniels of Magnolia. ( J.D. Bailey )

The two adults found dead Monday in a car fire in south Arkansas have been identified as a married couple from Magnolia.

Janice Daniels, 46, and Jermillian Daniels, 41, have been confirmed by the Columbia County coroner’s office as the subjects at the center of a homicide investigation.

Columbia County Central Dispatch indicated on its initial call to authorities around 12:20 p.m. Monday that the two individuals in the car were already deceased.

The vehicle was found at the intersection of Columbia County Road 11 and Columbia County Road 32 in Calhoun, nudged near a small group of trees on a gravel shoulder. The shrubbery in the area of the car smoldered for the remainder of the afternoon Monday. There were no visible skid marks on the pavement, and Columbia County sheriff’s office Investigator Kelly Blair said Monday that the agency did not believe the incident to be an accident. The department would not elaborate any further on why it believed to the matter to warrant a homicide investigation.

Emergency personnel, including members of the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department and the Columbia County sheriff’s office, Magnolia Police Department and Arkansas State Police worked the scene for over five hours Monday afternoon.

The two victims were identified by photo identification, according to Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed. DNA testing is currently underway at the Arkansas State Crime Lab to officially confirm their identities and causes of death. Reed said he hoped to have the results this week.

Jermillian was a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who served in Iraq. He was currently working as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Janice was employed with the Magnolia Public School District as a preschool teacher.

No arrests have been made in the investigation and no further details were released by the Columbia County sheriff's office Wednesday morning.