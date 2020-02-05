Country singer Sam Hunt plans Walmart AMP concert

In this file photo, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Sam Hunt accepts the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award at the 12th Annual ACM Honors Aug. 22, 2018, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

Country singer Sam Hunt performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.

Hunt’s Southside Summer Tour 2020 includes “special guests” Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets — $41-$105.75 plus fees — go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

Hunt’s sophomore album Southside comes out April 3 and will include his current radio hit “Kinfolks.” Hunt’s debut album, Montevallo, received a Grammy Award nomination and achieved triple-platinum sales.