Follow live: Sam Pittman talks 2020 signing class

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

Note: In the hour prior to Pittman stepping to the podium, Arkansas picked up pledges from offensive lineman Jalen St. John and quarterback Malik Hornsby. Both prospects were high priorities for the Razorbacks. Hornsby is a 4-star and the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class.

• We ended up having a good class. I want to thank our assistant coaches for putting together the class we have. The credit goes to them. They built relationships in a short period of time, and that shows you a lot about the guys we have on our staff.

• We went out with positions of needs: QB, TE, DL, LB, CB. It was a numbers game. On our board, our numbers were low in those areas. We went out and tried to address those needs.

• I think the thing I like most about this group is they want to be a part of Arkansas. By 7:47 a.m. we had all 23 scholarships signed. We had guys who were in here before at mid-term, but the remaining scholarships we had were in early today. That shows you they're excited about being here.

• Offensive line is a big deal for us here. Big offensive linemen are what we're looking for, guys with good feet. It wasn't an and/or if they were going to sign with us. It was fun watching them and their commitments. ... Malik Hornsby is a guy who can run it and throw it. He's an ideal guy for what kind of offense Kendal Briles wants to run.

• All three linemen are big, massive guys. Defenses in our league are big, so we wanted to go with size. Ray Curry Jr., we got him in the early signing period. Very good athlete we think we can develop. He's a little stronger than your average high school lineman. I know he'll work hard. Marcus Henderson is very talented. He took his body from 335-340, and now he's around 290. He played a lot better his senior year by doing that. Jalen St. John is probably the biggest of the group. He's got a mature way about him. He'll come in and work and be a good player for us. I don't know how fast they'll get on the field, but we're excited we have them because they fit our criteria.

• The OL is the hardest-working group we have and we're proud of the way they're handling their business right now. I can't be more pleased with the OL we have because of their work ethic.

• We have two scholarships left at this point. Offensive lineman Luke Jones is not on scholarship, Pittman said.

• We'd like to have another tight end on the team, and I'd take another receiver or running back. I'm not going to take a guy because we'll move up in the rankings. We want to take a guy who can come in and contribute fast.

• I don't know about how many guys who will see the field early. We're going to put an expectation on them to help us.

• We'd like to do a lot better than what we did. We've said ever since we've had the job here that this is the greatest university, and we've gone out and sold that. We're going to do better.

• We had a lot of fun on the recruiting trail. We might have missed a high school or two, but we came back and found it. A police officer got us on the right track, thank the good Lord.

• KJ Jefferson will be good to go for spring ball. Feleipe Franks is moving well. He might be a little bit ahead of progress. I don't think there is any reason he won't be on the field with us this spring.

• The early signing period is hard on a new coach. There were 3-4 coaches in the SEC in the same boat. When we went to Georgia, there wasn't that signing period.

• On signing players from all over: We have a private plane and can get there pretty easy. I'll be honest, I didn't know we'd sign guys from 10 states. We just wanted people who liked us. Khari Johnson, he's fast. I think we're a regional recruiting school, and every year that will be the case. This year may be a little bit different because a lot of players were gone before we could get involved.

• Spring football will start March 16.

• We signed some guys in the secondary with some speed and length. We had Myles Slusher early and he's been in here. He's got a great work ethic. He's one of the first highly recruited guys who said he believed in us. He's got to earn his spot, but I like him a lot.

• Darin Turner will begin at receiver. He has really good ball skills.

• Collin Sutherland was a kid we knew about. I knew about him at Georgia. His brother I recruited here for a couple of years. I knew the family. I knew the young Collin, but not this guy. "He's rocked up." He's very physical, runs good routes. We liked him obviously or we wouldn't have taken him. We think the number of tight ends we want is five, and we have three. We could explore the opportunity to move some guys around.