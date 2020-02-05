High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 56, PARIS 34 Andrew Mattson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Booneville (12-11, 6-6 3A-4). Jacob Herrera also had 17 points for the Bearcats, who led 25-18 at halftime and 45-28 after three quarters. Nick Bazyk scored 14 points for Paris (4-20, 2-9).

CHARLESTON 71, WEST FORK 55 Brayden Ross scored 24 points while Brandon Scott and Trenton Goodson each had 16 for Charleston (13-5, 10-0), which has won eight games in a row to stay unbeaten in 3A-1 West play. Geoffrey Scott added 10 points for the Tigers.

DANVILLE 42, MAGAZINE 33 Tarrel Macon's 15 points helped Danville (9-11, 4-5 2A-4) ease to victory. Ashton Droemer had 15 points for Magazine (4-13, 1-8).

DUMAS 67, DREW CENTRAL 58 Kylin James had 17 points and Tamarja Parker tallied 16 points as Dumas (19-1, 11-0) rallied from a halftime deficit to win and clinch the 3A-8 regular-season title. Chris Harris added 9 points, 7 assists and 4 steals for the Bobcats.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 58, PERRYVILLE 35 Colton McMullin tallied 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists to carry Fountain Lake (17-6, 11-1 3A-4) to its ninth consecutive victory.

IZARD COUNTY 91, ST. JOE 51 Izard County clinched its sixth consecutive unbeaten 1A-2 Conference championship Tuesday with a victory over St. Joe, the Cougars' 80th consecutive conference victory over the past six years. Justus Cooper, Dylan Tharp and Coby Everett led Izard County (29-5, 16-0) with 10 points each.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 52, BROOKLAND 35 Riley Felkins' 33 points were enough to catapult Jonesboro Westside (15-5, 9-3 4A-3) to a 17-point victory. Jackson Ballard had eight points to lead Brookland (11-11, 7-5).

MAGNOLIA 72, CROSSETT 39 Derrian Ford and Colby Garland scored 21 points apiece to keep Magnolia (16-0, 7-0 4A-8) unbeaten. Devontae Walker added 11 points for the Panthers.

MANILA 67, WALNUT RIDGE 53 Daley Belew and Ty Wagner each had 14 points for Manila (20-5, 12-3 3A-3), which beat the Bobcats for the second time this season.

MILLS 76, FORREST CITY 45 Caleb Allen scored 26 points for Mills (19-3, 11-1), which remained in first place in the 4A-5 standings.

TUCKERMAN 70, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 36 Ben Keton had 27 points and Jayden Shannon contributed 13 points in a rout for Tuckerman (20-9, 10-3 3A-2). Cameron Jones added nine points for the Bulldogs.

WALDRON 86, LINCOLN 65 Payton Brown scored 46 points as Waldron (21-4, 10-1 3A-1 West) won its sixth game in a row.

WESTERN GROVE 72, CALICO ROCK 50 Zach Bolin finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists for Western Grove (20-8, 11-4 1A-2), which outscored Calico Rock 44-27 in the second half.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 58, PARIS 32 Shelby Posey hit five three-pointers and ended with 21 points in a blowout victory. Baylee Moses had 17 points and eight rebounds for Booneville (10-14, 3-9 3A-4). Harlie Watts poured in 18 points for Paris (11-12, 5-6).

DANVILLE 69, MAGAZINE 19 Hally Rial scored 16 points as Danville (15-6, 9-0 2A-4) crushed Magazine. Alexis Minnie and Maddie Stanley both finished with 15 points while Abigail Gilkey had 10 for the Lady Little Johns.

FAYETTEVILLE 58, BENTONVILLE WEST 26 A 27-6 surge in the third quarter was all it took for Fayetteville (16-4, 7-1 6A-West) to pull away. Coriah Beck scored 17 of her 23 points in the third quarter for the Lady Bulldogs. Sasha Goforth added 15 points, and Caroline Lyles tossed in 11. Mona Keita and Jada Curtis had seven points each for Bentonville West (5-17, 1-7).

ROGERS 44, VAN BUREN 38 Taylor Treadwell and Camiran Brockhoff both had eight points for Rogers (14-8, 4-4 6A-West), which held off a late rally. Brooklyn Kannady scored 10 points for Van Buren (8-13, 2-6).

WALNUT RIDGE 71, SLOAN-HENDRIX 47 Bailey Augustine scored 30 points for Walnut Ridge (20-3), which used a 29-10 advantage in the second quarter to open a huge lead. Chloe Davis added 24 for the Lady Bobcats.

