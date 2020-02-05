Hogs anticipate 2020 additions

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to sign at least seven more prospects today, the start of the football late signing period. The Hogs also will be awaiting word from several others.

Pittman and his staff inked nine prospects in the early signing period in December.

The Hogs will find out what offensive lineman Jalen St. John plans to do today during a 2 p.m. signing ceremony at his high school.

St. John, 6-5, 320 pounds, of St Louis Trinity Catholic looks to be trending toward the Hogs. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 17 and canceled a visit to Florida State.

He committed to Missouri last summer when Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis were in Columbia. He reopened his recruitment Dec. 1 after Odom was let go by Missouri.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates St. John a three-star-plus prospect.

"St. John is one of the better players in St. Louis," Lemming said. "Very good athlete, quick-twitch athlete. Big-time ballplayer."

Quarterback Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 180, of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall will announce his college decision on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. today. He made official visits to Arkansas, North Carolina, Purdue and Texas A&M. He canceled a trip to Baylor.

Lemming, who rates Hornsby a four-star recruit, said he would be a huge get for the Hogs.

"Once he harnesses all of his tools, he could be a Heisman candidate," Lemming said.

The Hogs also will be waiting to hear what tight end Allen Horace, 6-5, 263, of Crockett, Texas, does when he announces around 10 a.m. The former Razorback commitment will decide from among the Hogs, Ole Miss and Texas-San Antonio.

Former Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor is the head coach of Texas-San Antonio, while former Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is the offensive coordinator. Horace has a strong relationship with both.

Offensive line target Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315, of Memphis University High School is expected to announce his decision between around 9 a.m. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on Dec. 13 and to Ole Miss on Jan. 17.

He made an official visit to Missouri in November when Odom and Davis were with the Tigers.

Lemming rates Henderson a 4-star-plus prospect.

"He's quick, explosive, aggressive and super strong," Lemming said.

Receiver Savion Williams will announce his decision around 8:30 a.m.

Williams, 6-5, 205, of Marshall, Texas, committed to the Hogs last year in May and reopened his recruitment after the firing of Chad Morris as the coach. He'll announce from among Arkansas, TCU and SMU. He officially visited all three schools.

Seven of Arkansas' eight commitments are planning to sign today.

Linebacker Jacorrei Turner, 6-2, 205, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Woodward Academy in Atlanta is expected to send in his national letter of intent early this morning and have a ceremony in the afternoon. He picked the Hogs over reported scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Rutgers Louisville, Temple and others.

Defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-3, 301, of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County is expected to ink with the Hogs shortly after noon. The one-time Auburn commitment is rated a four-star recruit by Lemming.

It's rare for Arkansas to go to the northeast for a prospect, but the the Razorbacks will ink cornerback Khari Johnson, 6-1, 183, 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy. He'll send in his letter of intent around 7 a.m.

"This feels amazing to me," Johnson said of signing with Arkansas. "I always dreamed about what my high school career would look like and where I would end up signing. I am so excited to start my next chapter and continue living out my dreams."

He committed to the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Georgia, Arkansas State, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy, Bryant and Wofford. Lemming rates Johnson a three-star recruit.

Cornerback Nick Turner, 6-0, 184, of New Orleans Brother Martin said he will sign with Arkansas at 3 p.m. today. The former Georgia Tech pledge is rated a three-star prospect by Lemming.

Defensive lineman Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255, of Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County, had scholarship offers from Kansas State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Troy, Western Kentucky and others. He'll send in his letter of intent early this morning and have a signing ceremony later in the afternoon.

Defensive end Eric Thomas, 6-3, 230, of Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington will have a signing ceremony at 1:20 p.m. today. Lemming rates him a three-star recruit.

Linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, of Joe T. Robinson will sign with the Hogs during a 3 p.m. ceremony. He picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Utah, Tulsa, Illinois State, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette and others. Lemming rates him a three-star recruit

Running back commitment Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 210, of Canton (Ga.) Cherokee won't sign today, but could ink with the Hogs later. The signing period runs until April 1.

