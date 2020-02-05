Hot Springs woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck

A Hot Springs woman was killed in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday night on U.S. 70 east just west of its intersection with Arkansas 128, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.

Audrea D. Booker, 29, of Hot Springs, who was driving a 2006 Ford Focus, was killed in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6:45 p.m. and the drivers of both other vehicles and a passenger, Tommy E. Avance, 35, of Hot Springs, in Booker's vehicle were injured and taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.

According to the report, Mihai Flueras, 40, of Hot Springs, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram truck westbound on U.S. 70 when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the eastbound traffic lane. The left front of Flueras' truck struck the left side of an eastbound 2010 Nissan Rogue, driven by a minor, which caused the truck to rotate counterclockwise toward the south side of the road.

Booker was eastbound and the front of her vehicle struck the right side of the truck in the outside eastbound traffic lane.

The report notes conditions were cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.

A Salem man died after his car veered off the road Tuesday and struck a tree in Fulton County, state police say.

Michael Ault, 63, was driving a Ford Taurus east on U.S. 64 west of Glencoe around 2:16 p.m. when the car veered off the road to the left, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Taurus struck a tree, according to the report, and flipped. It was raining at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were listed by state police.

At least 44 people have died so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.