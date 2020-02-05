• Barry McRoy, fire-rescue chief in Colleton County, S.C., said a 54-year-old woman who stopped to change a flat tire and got both hands pinned between the spare tire and a fender when a jack slipped "was pretty levelheaded" when she slipped off a shoe and dialed 911 with her toe.

• Paul Burch, a sheriff's captain in Mobile County, Ala., said prosecutors will decide whether to file charges after a man was shot in the face during a gunfire exchange with a neighbor whom he had confronted for urinating on a street.

• Sarah Gay, a spokesman for the zoo in Kansas City, Mo., said all animals are "safe and accounted for" after an early morning fire partially destroyed a building where bat-eared foxes, meerkats and other small African animals are housed.

• Lee Irvin, 64, a city judge in Shreveport who is under an ethics investigation, accused of having a romantic relationship with a young woman who was a criminal defendant in his court, was suspended indefinitely with pay by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

• Kurt Schultz, a safari operator for 20 years in South Africa's Kruger National Park, said he'd never seen such behavior after he and others photographed a male baboon take a lion cub up into a tree, where the baboon preened it as if it were his own.

• Venice Taylor, 41, of Kinston, N.C., accused of dousing a woman in flammable liquid and lighting her on fire after she stopped her car as he approached it on a street, was charged with malicious maiming and other counts.

• Brady Brammer, a Republican state legislator in Utah, is sponsoring a bill to require that print and digital pornography available in the state carry warning labels about potential harm to minors, with violators risking fines to $2,500.

• Kevin Coffay, 28, a Maryland man on probation after a 2011 drunken-driving crash that killed three of his friends, was sentenced to seven years in prison after investigators determined that he repeatedly tried to drive after drinking and had removed a device from his car that monitored his sobriety.

• Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, face drug trafficking charges after a Florida Highway Patrol dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs during a traffic stop, and officers reported finding a package in the vehicle labeled "Bag Full of Drugs" that held methamphetamine, other drugs and paraphernalia.

A Section on 02/05/2020