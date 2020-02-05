Little Rock LB accepts Arkansas' walk-on offer

Joe T. Robinson linebacker Chandler McIntosh has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

McIntosh (6-2, 225, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash) had scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin, Lamar and Austin Peay.

As a senior, he recorded 213 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception, 5 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries, according to MaxPreps.

Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said McIntosh played big all season long for the Class 4A state champions.

"One of the most productive players in state history - a true nose for the ball, extremely savvy and physical, and an absolute playmaker who made some huge plays in the state championship," Maupin said. "A lot can be made of stats and how they are calculated, but his numbers are astonishing and were validated in the championship when I didn’t keep stats - the state did - and he had 16 tackles a sack and a pick.

"He's the kind of young man I pray my sons emulate. Can’t think of a more deserving young man in this state."

He is the third in-state prospect to commit to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on, joining Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard and Cabot kicker Rhett Thurman, who enrolled in January. Watson Chapel athlete Kevin Compton Jr. has a preferred walk-on offer and has plans to visit the Hogs on Jan. 31.