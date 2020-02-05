Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Little Rock LB accepts Arkansas' walk-on offer

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Joe T. Robinson tight end Chandler McIntosh catches a touchdown pass during a game against Ozark on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. ( Justin Cunningham)

Joe T. Robinson linebacker Chandler McIntosh has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

McIntosh (6-2, 225, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash) had scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin, Lamar and Austin Peay.

As a senior, he recorded 213 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception, 5 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries, according to MaxPreps.

Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said McIntosh played big all season long for the Class 4A state champions.

"One of the most productive players in state history - a true nose for the ball, extremely savvy and physical, and an absolute playmaker who made some huge plays in the state championship," Maupin said. "A lot can be made of stats and how they are calculated, but his numbers are astonishing and were validated in the championship when I didn’t keep stats - the state did - and he had 16 tackles a sack and a pick.

"He's the kind of young man I pray my sons emulate. Can’t think of a more deserving young man in this state."

He is the third in-state prospect to commit to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on, joining Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard and Cabot kicker Rhett Thurman, who enrolled in January. Watson Chapel athlete Kevin Compton Jr. has a preferred walk-on offer and has plans to visit the Hogs on Jan. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT