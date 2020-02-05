Kentucky physical in victory

Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) and Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell (41) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Nick Richards scored a career-high 27 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and No. 15 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 80-72 on Tuesday night for its 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.

Seeking to regroup after last weekend's 75-66 loss at No. 11 Auburn, the Wildcats (17-5, 7-2 SEC) never trailed and led by 14 points midway through the second half. They were quicker and more physical against the Bulldogs, outscoring them 38-34 in the lane and drawing fouls. They made 31 of 36 free throws.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4) got within 64-59 with 2:36 remaining, but Richards and Quickley closed the victory by combining to make 14 free throws. The Wildcats shot 44.4% from the field.

After totaling seven points and seven rebounds Saturday, Richards bounced back by making 7 of 10 from the field and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Quickley made 14 from the line to offset 3-of-11 shooting. EJ Montgomery added 12 points to score in double figures for the first time in four games and had eight rebounds, his highest total since grabbing 10 against Utah in December.

D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II each had 15 points and Reggie Perry 14 points for Mississippi State, which outrebounded Kentucky 40-37 and shot 36.8%.

In other games involving SEC teams, John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee (13-9, 5-4) rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama (12-10, 4-5) 69-68 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Volunteers trailed 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game. It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a victory since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide. Santiago Vescovi blocked Jaylen Forbes' potential tying shot with 5 seconds left and was fouled, making both free throws to put the game away. Kira Lewis Jr. hit a three-pointer at the buzzer and scored 19 points for Alabama (12-10, 4-5), which has lost three consecutive. ... Josh Nebo scored 18 points and Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4 SEC) defeated Missouri (10-12, 2-7) 68-51 in College Station, Texas. Four minutes into the second half, Missouri closed to 30-29 before the Aggies outscored the Tigers 13-2 in a four-minute span. In that time, A&M guard Quenton Jackson made a three-pointer, collected a dunk and sank three of four free throws.

TOP 25

Nittany Lions top Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six three-pointers and scored 20 points, leading No. 22 Penn State to a 75-70 victory over No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five consecutive games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.

The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this season.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds.

Stevens made two free throws to give Penn State a three-point lead with 16 seconds left. Winston had a chance to tie the game with a three-point play on the ensuing possession but missed the free throw.

Stevens then made two free throws to restore the three-point lead with 9.1 seconds left.

Winston missed a three-pointer the next time down the court. The Spartans were forced to foul Curtis Jones, who made two free throws to seal Penn State's first victory at Michigan State since 2009.

In other games involving top 25 teams, Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) to a 63-55 victory over Boston College (11-12, 5-7) at Boston and give Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils. Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College. ... Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) used a strong second half to beat Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) 56-51 at College Park, Md., for its fifth consecutive victory.

Sports on 02/05/2020