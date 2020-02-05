Sections
Little Rock police search for suspect in September homicide

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:47 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Leander Moore

Police are searching for a man suspected in a September homicide of a Little Rock man.

Leander Moore, 35, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 17 to the 7000 block of Burton Drive after reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Reginald Moore, 29, was found facedown on the ground, bleeding from the head, neck and stomach areas, the release states. Officers found a gunshot wound on the left side of his stomach.

Reginald Moore was taken to UAMS, where he was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries, according to the release.

Investigators were told by a witness a fight took place just before the shooting. Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said Reginald Moore and Leander Moore are not related.

Leander Moore is described by police as 6-foot-tall black man, weighing 280 pounds. He is shown in a photo provided by the police department with a goatee but authorities said he has been seen with a much thicker beard.

Police said Leander Moore is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

