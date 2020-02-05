Man robbed, assaulted near State Fairgrounds, police say

A Little Rock man was robbed and assaulted Saturday near the State Fairgrounds, police say.

A 53-year-old man told officers he was driving near 34th and Wolfe streets just before 11:30 a.m. when another vehicle honked at him, cut him off and stopped, according to a police report.

The man got out of his vehicle, as did the other vehicle’s driver and a passenger, according to the report.

The other driver and passenger began to demand money from the man, and the 53-year-old told them he didn’t have anything on him.

The other car’s passenger then hit the man on the head with a black handgun, according to the report, before the pair ran back to their vehicle.

The robbers then yelled at the man that they knew where he lived and would kill him if he called the police. The man told authorities he had never seen the robbers before but still delayed reporting the incident to police out of fear.

Officers saw and photographed a mark on the man’s head from where he was struck, according to the report.