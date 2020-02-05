Migrants on island protest conditions

ATHENS, Greece — Asylum-seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos for a second day protested increasingly dire living conditions in and around the island’s overcrowded migrant camp and delays in Greece’s asylum process.

The protest Tuesday by about 300 asylum-seekers, most of them from Afghanistan, took place a day after riot police used tear gas to disperse several hundred residents of the Moria camp who planned to march to the capital of Lesbos.

Conditions in the severely overcrowded island camps have deteriorated dramatically in recent months. On Lesbos, more than 19,500 asylum-seekers are living in and around the Moria camp, which was built to house 2,840 people.

The situation has increased tension with island residents, who have called for the camp’s residents to be transferred away. Local officials have called on the Greek government to declare a state of emergency on the islands.