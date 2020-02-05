Off The Wire

ATHLETICS

Vanderbilt AD resigns

Malcolm Turner has resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job, and Candice Storey Lee has been named interim athletic director effectively immediately. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the school had accepted Turner's resignation. Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired in December 2018 by Vanderbilt to replace David Williams. He started Feb. 1, 2019. Turner fired Bryce Drew as men's basketball coach last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse. He also oversaw some immediate improvements to athletics facilities announced in May that included new lighting and sound systems for Memorial Gym, new artificial turf for baseball, and a new video board at the football stadium along with renovated restrooms. Stackhouse called the moves surprising Tuesday while meeting with reporters. He had a meeting scheduled for Thursday with Turner to talk about plans for athletics.

BASKETBALL

Knicks fire president

The New York Knicks fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office just two days before the NBA trade deadline. General Manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations. Mills' firing is the second major change for the Knicks this season. They fired coach David Fizdale after 22 games. The Knicks are 15-36 this season, Mills' third in charge after replacing Phil Jackson. They were 17-65 last season, tying the worst record in franchise history, but believed a big summer could lead to a quick improvement. However, they couldn't sign any of the top free agents despite having enough money to afford two of them, watching as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving instead went to Brooklyn. Mills then pivoted to sign veteran players to short-term contracts, later insisting those were the players New York was targeting all along. But instead the Knicks are headed for a seventh consecutive season with a losing record and no playoff appearance.

NBA extends competition

The NBA is changing the format of this year's three-point contest at All-Star Saturday Night in Chicago by adding two deep shots that will be worth three points apiece. That change means each round will now be a total of 27 shots instead of 25, and competitors will now get 70 seconds to finish their shots instead of the customary 60. Competitors were told of the changes in the past few days, and the NBA announced the change Tuesday night. The two additional shots will come from 6 feet beyond the three-point line, between the racks located on the wings and the one at the top of the key. Those shots -- only one from each spot -- will be taken with a special green ball. All-Star Saturday is Feb. 15, one night before the All-Star Game. Competitors includes Portland's Damian Lillard, Sacramento's Buddy Hield, Washington's Davis Bertans, Charlotte's Devonte' Graham, Miami's Duncan Robinson, Atlanta's Trae Young, Chicago's Zach LaVine and Brooklyn's Joe Harris.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars add Baalke

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel. Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced the hire Tuesday. Baalke spent the past three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. Before that, he spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including the final six as GM. Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said Baalke "has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we're excited for him to be a part of the organization. ... We expect him to get involved immediately as we make decisions on our current roster and approach free agency." Baalke helped build a San Francisco team that advanced to the NFC Championship Game in three consecutive seasons (2011-13). He also hired failed NFL coaches Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016).

Jags to play 2 in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season, potentially strengthening the franchise's foothold in an overseas market. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium to improve revenue during "a period of significant change within the league," team President Mark Lamping said Tuesday. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville protected home games against Pittsburgh and Chicago, so those teams will play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Lamping said the recent relocation of the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams will move all three out of the bottom fourth of the NFL in local revenue. Jacksonville continues to look for ways to increase its revenue. The Jags have played a "home game" at Wembley every year since 2013 and are under contract to do so through 2020. Owner Shad Khan and Lamping expect to extend the contract. It's unclear whether the next deal will include two games annually abroad.

BASEBALL

Phillies to retire No. 34

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay's No. 34 this season. The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history. Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017. Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five postseason starts, all with the Phillies. He joined Don Larsen (1956) of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason. Halladay opened the 2010 National League division series with one against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career playoff start. He spent his last four seasons in Philadelphia (2010-13) after 12 seasons with the Blue Jays (1998-2009). Halladay won Cy Young Awards in 2003 with the Toronto Blue Jays and in 2010 with the Phillies. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

FOOTBALL

Dantonio retires from Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich.-- Michigan State football Coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which his teams won three Big Ten titles and he became the school's winningest coach.

Dantonio, 63, called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.

"I just found myself never having the opportunity to come up for air, and that can wear on you," he said Tuesday night at a news conference.

Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio, who said qualified candidates would be willing to crawl to campus for the job.

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman said he will seek Dantonio's input on the search for his successor. Dantonio plans to have a role within the athletic department.

The Spartans have fallen from the Big Ten's elite in recent years, but only after Dantonio brought Michigan State to the top echelon of the league -- and the nation -- during a terrific stretch from 2010-15. He won at least 11 games five times in that six-year span -- the first time a Big Ten coach had done that.

The Spartans went just 27-24 in the four seasons since their playoff appearance, and Dantonio's future was the topic of speculation in 2019. He seemed to put some of that to rest in November, when he said he planned to be back next season. Then came Tuesday's news.

