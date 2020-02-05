Jenkins' five FTs bail out Har-Ber

Lawson Jenkins (right) of Springdale Har-Ber goes up for a shot Tuesday against Harrison Hicks of Bentonville during the Wildcats’ 60-59 victory over the Tigers at Tiger Arena in Bentonville. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/25harber/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- Lawson Jenkins called what he had to do "just another night in the gym by myself."

It was anything but Tuesday night.

The Springdale Har-Ber senior hit five free throws in the final 3.1 seconds to give the Wildcats a 60-59 victory over Bentonville during a 6A-West Conference matchup in Tiger Arena.

"I've seen something like that happen, but I've never been in that position myself," Jenkins said. "I've practiced free throws all the time, so it was just another free throw."

Har-Ber (16-3, 7-1) was headed for its second consecutive loss after Thane Spencer's two free throws gave Bentonville (13-7, 4-4) a 58-55 lead with 11.6 seconds remaining. Spencer then grabbed the rebound when Nick Buchanan missed a game-tying three-point attempt, and he needed to hit one free throw to make it a two-possession game and set up a likely Tigers' victory.

Everything changed when Bentonville's Colton Simmons was hit with a technical foul. Spencer hit one of two free throws to make it a four-point game, but Jenkins hit both of the technical free throws to make it a 59-57 game.

The Wildcats had to put the ball in play from midcourt, and Jenkins went for the win as he fired a three-pointer in front of the Har-Ber bench. The shot didn't go in, but he was fouled with 0.4 seconds remaining and hit all three free throws for the victory.

"We're kinda used to crazy finishes," Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh said. "I heard the technical being called, but of course I was looking down the floor. I'm looking down the floor as we're trying to get the ball back, and all of a sudden I turn around and -- Bam! -- the referee said technical. Wow. Something like that just happens.

"When we get that kind of opportunity, and Lawson gets to hit free throws, then we're going to take it. The other players -- I know they're Lawson's teammates and friends -- but I'm telling them to just leave him alone and listen to me. I told them to not hit his hands and not bother him. Just let him stay in his zone and do his rhythm and let him get prepared."

The late turn of events overshadowed a 30-point performance by Bentonville's Brayden Freeman, whose three-pointer gave the Tigers a 48-47 lead with 5:32 remaining. He added a free throw to make it a 51-47 game with 3:41 left, then both teams traded points until Buchanan hit two free throws to pull Har-Ber within 56-55 with 12.9 seconds left.

JaJuan Boyd had 19 points -- 13 in the second quarter -- to lead Har-Ber, which retained its share of the 6A-West lead. Jenkins was next with 18, followed by Buchanan with 11.

