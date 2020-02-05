Razorbacks add two commitments

Former Oklahoma linebacker and graduate transfer Levi Draper announced plans Tuesday to transfer to the University of Arkansas after he graduates in May.

He and his parents made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend and came away impressed with Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebackers Coach Rion Rhoades.

"Man, I fell in love with it," Draper said. "I loved everything about it. I talked to Coach Pittman, Coach Odom and Coach Rhoades. I loved all of them. The rest of the staff was great too, and I just felt like it was a great fit."

Draper, 6-1, 234 pounds, was an ESPN four-star recruit, the No. 6 inside linebacker and the No. 191 overall prospect in the 2017 class. He initially signed with Oklahoma over Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Arizona State and others.

He visited the Hogs during his recruitment before he signed with Oklahoma.

"I always liked Arkansas, but I ended up going a different route, but once I made the decision to move on, they were definitely right there at the top," Draper said.

Draper played in all 14 games for the Sooners while mainly playing on special teams and recording three tackles last season.

As a redshirt freshman, he also mainly played on special teams. He will have immediate eligibility next season and two years to play.

Mississippi State, Utah, Tulsa, Minnesota and several other schools also reached out after he entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 16.

Also Tuesday, tight end Collin Sutherland flipped his commitment from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas to Arkansas.

Sutherland, 6-4, 224, of Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus had reported scholarship offers from Florida State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado when he pledged to the Rebels.

His brother Keaton was recruited by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman before signing with Texas A&M in 2015. He also had two older brothers attend Arkansas.

"It has been my dream school since I was a kid," Sutherland said. "I have been going there since I was 10 and fell in love with the beautiful surroundings and campus."

He recorded 35 receptions for 329 yards and 8 touchdowns as a senior. He's an admirer of Pittman.

"I also feel that Coach Pittman is a very well-respected coach and will take care of his players," he said.

ESPN rates him a three-star prospect, the No. 39 tight end in the nation and the No. 228 prospect in Texas. He plans to sign with the Hogs today.

