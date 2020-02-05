Snow likely today in Northwest Arkansas; flurries possible Thursday morning in Little Rock

One Arkansas county is under a winter storm warning and six others are under a winter weather advisory Wednesday as a storm system moves across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Jeff Hood said most of Arkansas isn’t expected to see much wintry weather Wednesday except for Benton County, which is under the winter storm warning.

The furthest northwest corner of the county is most likely to see the heaviest snowfall, up to three inches. The rest of the county is expected to see an inch or two, Hood said.

Hood said surrounding counties under the winter weather advisory — Carroll, Madison, Newton, Johnson, Boone, Washington — are most likely to see ice accumulation between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, mainly on elevated surfaces.

Hood said significant effects on travel are not expected.

While northwestern areas will see wintry weather, the storm system will bring rain to much of the rest of Arkansas.

Central Arkansas will see showers and thunderstorms intermittently during the day Wednesday, especially in the afternoon as the system continues moving across the Natural State.

After temperatures drop overnight, Hood said there is a chance for snow in the Little Rock area early Thursday morning.

He said not to expect accumulation — just flurries, if anything.