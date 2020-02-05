St. John commits to Davis again, signs with Hogs

Offensive lineman Jalen St. John has committed to Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis again.

St. John, 6-5, 320 pounds, of St. Louis Trinity Catholic, committed to Davis and Missouri last July over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, Illinois, Auburn, Indiana, Kansas State, Ole Miss and others.

Following Davis to Arkansas wasn't a hard decision.

"He never told me any lies,” St. John said in an earlier interview. “He never put any negative energy out there."

After the firing of current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as Missouri's coach, he re-opened his recruiting. He made an official visit to Arkansas on Jan. 17.

St. John also officially visited Mississippi State and former coach Joe Moorhead in December. He canceled a trip to Florida State.

He appreciated Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman's honesty.

"He's a real cool dude," St. John said. "He keeps it real. I understand where he's coming from.”

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates St. John a 3-star-plus recruit. He joins Ray Curry Jr. and Marcus Henderson as offensive line signees.