BASEBALL

ESPN family to televise 11 Hogs' games

The University of Arkansas will have 11 SEC games televised by the ESPN networks.

The Razorbacks' game at Mississippi State on March 14 will be televised on the SEC Network at 1 p.m. All three games at Ole Miss on March 27-29 will be televised. The first game will be televised at 8 p.m. on ESPNU with the next two on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The series opener vs. Florida on April 2 at Baum-Walker Stadium will be televised at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The first two games of the Texas A&M series on April 9-10 will be televised on the SEC Network at 7 p.m.

Arkansas' game at LSU on April 18 will be aired by ESPNU at 8 p.m. The last two games at South Carolina on May 2-3 will be televised on the SEC Network at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The home finale against Georgia on May 10 will be televised by ESPNU at noon.

UCA has five players on preseason team

The University of Central Arkansas had five players named to the preseason all-Southland Conference team Tuesday.

Senior third baseman Beau Orlando, senior relief pitcher Conner Williams and sophomore starting pitcher Noah Cameron were named to the first team. Senior outfielder Josh Ragan and junior starting pitcher Gavin Stone were selected for the second team.

Orlando was the Bears' second-leading hitter at .290 in 56 starts a year ago. Williams went 4-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 2 saves. Cameron went 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Ragan had 4 home runs, 18 doubles and hit .277 a year ago. Stone went 4-3 with a 1.52 ERA and had 6 saves.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas finishes 12th in Florida

The University of Arkansas finished 12th at the Sea Best Invitational at TPC Sawgrass Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Razorbacks shot a 872 (294-288-290) for the 54-hole tournament. Texas A&M won with a 827, and Florida was second at 829.

Mason Overstreet fired a final-round 68 and finished in 25th place with a 213.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas to have 10 games televised

The University of Arkansas will have 10 games televised during the 2020 season.

The games include home games against Georgia on March 14-15 at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network. The April 4-5 home games against Texas A&M will be televised on the SEC Network at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Arkansas' series against Florida on April 18-20 will be televised with the first game at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network, the second game at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and the final game at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The April 24 game at Kentucky will be televised at 5 p.m. on ESPNU, and the April 26 game at Kentucky will air at noon on the SEC Network. The May 3 home game against Tennessee will be televised at 12:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

GAC announces players of the week

Kalley Reese of Henderson State University and Chelsea Fagan of Southern Arkansas University shared player of the week honors in the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Reese hit .600 in four games at the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational as the Reddies split their four contests. She went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple against UT Permian Basin. She stole three bases against Texas A&M-International and finished 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. She scored five runs for the weekend.

Fagan went 7 of 15 with three multi-hit games as SAU went 3-1 at the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational. She had 4 extra-base hits -- 2 triples, 1 home run and 1 double. She hit a three-run home run in the opener against St. Mary's. She totaled eight RBI.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/05/2020