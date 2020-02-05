Texarkana police investigate homicide after gunshot victim succumbs to injuries

A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette,Terri Richardson)

Texarkana police are investigating a 23-year-old’s death as a homicide after the man succumbed Monday night to a gunshot wound.

Police responded Monday to the 2200 block of East Street after reports of a person “possibly being shot in the chest,” according to a news release.

Officers found Phillip Lee lying in front of an apartment building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lee received medical aid but died late Monday night, according to the release.

Evidence was collected at the scene, and the release states that arrest warrants for multiple suspects are anticipated soon.