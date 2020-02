TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA men at Lamar

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas

RECORDS UCA 7-15, 6-5 Southland Conference; Lamar 11-11, 5-6

SERIES Lamar leads 12-7

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LAMAR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Davion Buster, 5-10, So. 15.1 2.8

G V.J. Holmes, 6-4, Sr. 9.9 3.6

G Anderson Kopp, 6-5, Fr. 11.0 3.1

G/F T.J. Atwood, 6-6, Sr. 15.8 6.7

F/C Avery Sullivan, 6-8, Jr. 11.3 8.6

COACH Tic Price (96-91 in seven seasons at Lamar)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 14.2 3.8

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 15.0 4.9

G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 12.7 6.3

F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 6.8 3.9

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.1 7.6

COACH Anthony Boone (6-7 as UCA interim coach this season)

TEAM COMPARISON

Lamar UCA

71.9 Points for 75.2

69.1 Points against 84.6

-1.4 Rebound margin -0.4

+2.1 Turnover margin -3.6

44.0 FG pct. 41.3

32.7 3-pt pct. 32.1

68.6 FT pct. 70.6

CHALK TALK UCA has won each of the past three meetings against Lamar. ... Lamar junior forward/center Avery Sullivan ranks third in the Southland Conference in rebounding, averaging 8.6 boards per game. ... UCA junior center Hayden Koval leads the league in blocked shots with 75 (3.4 BPG).

UCA women vs. Lamar

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 9-11, 5-6 Southland Conference; Lamar 9-11, 5-6

SERIES Lamar leads 11-8.

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.5 4.6

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Jr. 5.7 1.8

G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 5.9 4.2

G/F Alana Canady, 5-11, So. 7.6 4.3

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 7.6 5.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (150-89 in eight seasons at UCA)

LAMAR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kayla Mitchell, 5-3, Fr. 4.3 1.2

G Amber Vidal, 5-6, Sr. 13.3 3.1

G Shedricka Pierson, 5-9, Jr. 4.1 2.3

C/F Briana Laidler, 6-1, Sr. 8.1 7.9

C Rikiah Cowart, 6-2, Jr. 3.7 3.1

COACH Aqua Franklin (9-11 in one season at Lamar)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Lamar

55.1 Points for 60.9

57.0 Points against 62.3

+5.5 Rebound margin -6.2

-2.3 Turnover margin +4.8

39.5 FG pct. 36.2

20.9 3-pt pct. 27.7

61.5 FT pct. 63.5

CHALK TALK Lamar snapped a four-game losing streak with a 87-69 victory at McNeese State on Saturday. ... Lamar senior center/forward Briana Laidler ranks third in the Southland Conference in rebounding, averaging 7.9 boards per game. ... Lamar junior guard Jadyn Pimentel leads the league in steals with 60 (3.2 SPG).