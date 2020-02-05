Trump asserts 'comeback' complete

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday with Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi behind him in the House chamber. (The New York Times/Erin Schaff)

WASHINGTON -- Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment proceedings, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a "great American comeback" on his watch, three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.

The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump received a raucous but divided response from Congress with Republicans in the House of Representatives chanting "Four More Years" while Democrats stood mute.

"America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and the America's future is blazing bright," Trump declared. "In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!"

Trump spent much of the speech highlighting the economy's strength, including low unemployment, stressing how it has helped blue-collar workers and the middle class, though the period of growth began under his predecessor, Barack Obama. Economic growth was 2.3% in 2019, matching the average pace since the recession ended in the first year of Obama's eight-year presidency.

Trump stressed the new trade agreements he has negotiated, including his phase-one deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement he signed last month.

Trump spoke from the House of Representatives, on the opposite side of the Capitol from where the Senate is expected to acquit him today largely along party lines. The first half of his nationally televised speech was largely optimistic, not mentioning the impeachment trial that has consumed Washington in favor of a recitation of accomplishments and promises.

Yet the partisan divide within Washington was embodied by the woman over his left shoulder, visible in nearly every camera shot: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A frequent thorn in Trump's side who authorized the impeachment proceedings that charged the president with abusing the power of his office to push Ukraine to investigate a political foe, as well as obstructing Congress' subsequent investigation, Pelosi created a viral image with her seemingly sarcastic applause of the president a year ago.

Trump appeared no more cordial. When he climbed to the House rostrum, he did not take her outstretched hand, though it was not clear whether he had seen her gesture. Later, as Republicans often cheered, she remained in her seat, at times shaking her head at Trump's remarks.

Immediately after Trump finished his address, Pelosi tore the speech in two as she continued to stand behind him.

Asked afterward in the halls of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi responded: "It was the courteous thing to do." She added: "It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative."

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Trump's reelection team, responded: "She might as well rip up any plans for attracting independent voters. Pelosi and the Democrats sat on their hands through all of the good news for Americans in that speech. It's a sad place to be when good news for America is bad news for Democrats."

The White House accused Pelosi of disrespecting Trump's guests of honor by ripping up the speech. "That's her legacy," the White House tweeted.

Several Democratic lawmakers, including California Rep. Maxine Waters and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced in advance of the speech that they would be skipping it.

Among Trump's guests in the chamber: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido who is struggling to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Trump called Guaido "the true and legitimate president of Venezuela."

"Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland," Trump said. "All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom! Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul."

Conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh sat alongside first lady Melania Trump and was presented the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor bestowed by presidents. Limbaugh has spent his career attacking and disparaging Democratic lawmakers and leaders, and recently announced he has cancer. Trump called him the "greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet."

The first lady placed the medal around his neck. Limbaugh, 69, smiled, pounded his heart with his right hand, and flashed a thumbs-up to GOP lawmakers seated below.

When Trump looked up at Kelli and Gage Hake of Stillwater, Okla., he reminded the nation about the targeted drone strike he ordered in January that killed Qassem Soleimani, then Iran's top military commander.

Kelli Hake was home with Gage, then 1-year-old, in the spring of 2008 when she was informed that her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake, had been killed during his second tour of duty in Iraq. The White House claims the sergeant's fighting vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb supplied by Soleimani.

Trump also introduced 13-year-old Iain Lanphier, an eighth-grader from Arizona, to promote the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in more than 70 years. Trump said Iain "has his eye on the Space Force" and noted that his hero, sitting next to him, was his 100-year-old great-grandfather, Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. They both received bipartisan applause.

Even Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston, who has long demanded Trump's removal from office, joined in the bipartisan ovation for McGee whose promotion to brigadier general was approved by Congress.

"Earlier today, I pinned the stars on his shoulders in the Oval Office," Trump said. "Gen. McGee: Our Nation salutes you."

Trump also took a moment in his speech for the surprise reunion of Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, just returned from Afghanistan, with his wife, Amy, and their two children from Fort Bragg, N.C.

While the White House said the president would have a message of unity, he also spent time on issues that have created great division and resonated with his political base. He attacked Democrats' health care proposals for being too intrusive and again highlighted his signature issue -- immigration -- trumpeting the miles of border wall that have been constructed.

"As we speak, a long, tall, and very powerful wall is being built," he said, prompting cheers on his left, and boos on his right.

He also dedicated a section to "American values," discussing efforts to protect "religious liberties" and limit access to abortion as he continues to court the evangelical and conservative Christian voters who form a crucial part of his base. His speech was interrupted by a protester urging him to do something about gun violence.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Darlene Superville and David Eggert of The Associated Press; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; and by Todd J. Gillman of The Dallas Morning News.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech after he finished it Tuesday night. Asked why, she said: “It was the courteous thing to do,” adding, “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” (AP/Alex Brandon)

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh responds after he was presented the Medal of Freedom during Tuesday night’s speech. First lady Melania Trump (right) placed the medal around his neck. Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, joins in the applause. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

