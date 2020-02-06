17-year-old charged as adult after fleeing shooting of 15-year-old in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 17-year-old was charged as an adult after he fled the scene of a shooting that injured a 15-year-old, Little Rock police say.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not included in a police report, faces charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing and possession of a defaced firearm.

Police responded around 4:15 p.m Wednesday to the 4000 block of West 23rd Street after the ShotSpotter detection system registered multiple gunshots fired.

Officers found the 15-year-old lying in the street with a gunshot wound in the lower back, according to a police report. He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment. Authorities said Thursday that he was in stable condition.

At the scene, police saw the 17-year-old running away with a black rifle in his hands. He was taken into custody on West 22nd Street and questioned before he was charged.

He was not charged with the injury of the 15-year-old. Police say that investigation is ongoing.