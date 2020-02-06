3 Pulaski County schools to close Friday for flu cleanup

Maumelle Middle, Maumelle High and Robinson High schools in the Pulaski County Special School District will be closed to most students Friday so that the campuses can be cleaned and sanitized, Jessica Duff, a spokeswoman for the district said.

The three schools have experienced higher than normal numbers of absences and longer periods of absences in this flu season, prompting the plan for the deep cleaning.

Students will make up the missed day by completing schoolwork at home rather than making up the day in the classroom, as permitted by state law.

Students participating in the district science fair will still be able to attend, Duff said. Robinson High and Maumelle High basketball teams will still have their games since they are away games, she also said.

School systems across the state have announced closures in recent days because of high percentages of illness on their campuses.