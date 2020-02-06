Arkansans rip Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney's support for one of the articles of impeachment was a stunning betrayal, several Arkansas Republicans said Wednesday.

"[It's] more than a slap in the face. I feel like it's a kick in the gut," said Eddie Arnold, chairman of the Clark County Republican Committee.

"His vote was to remove a popular Republican president who has had success despite relentless socialist Democratic opposition. ... That's unforgivable in my book," Arnold said.

While pleased by President Donald Trump's acquittal, conservative activists questioned why Utah's junior senator would side with the Democrats instead of his own party.

"The Republican establishment and Republicans that vote in this country and in this state are firmly behind the president," said Arkansas Republican National Committeeman Jonathan Barnett of Siloam Springs.

By abandoning the president, Romney has permanently damaged his standing within the party, Barnett said.

"I don't know what the fate of Mitt Romney is, but it can't be good," Barnett said. "He'll never get elected for anything at a national level. Not by Republicans, and I doubt that he will withstand reelection in his own state."

Romney voted Trump guilty of abuse of power, but rejected the obstruction-of-Congress allegations.

A former Massachusetts governor, Romney won the 2012 presidential primary in Arkansas and went on to carry the state in November of that year.

Romney failed to back Trump in 2016, however, and has been critical of the party's standard bearer since then.

"He and the president have not seen eye to eye and I think that there's some personal animus that has been there a while," said Benton County Republican Chairman Scott Brownell. "This was Mitt's opportunity to really just give the president a black eye and he took the opportunity."

In a text message Wednesday, Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said Romney "was wrong to let his dislike for President Trump get the best of him..."

Rather than siding with Democratic presidential candidates in the Senate, "Sen. Romney should focus on supporting President Trump's conservative policies that are strengthening our country," Griffin said in the text.

Romney's vote Wednesday will not be forgotten, Brownell predicted.

"I think that it's going to be very difficult for people to get over this," he said.

Three years into the president's first term in office, the number of Never Trumpers -- Republican opposed to Trump -- is minuscule, Brownell suggested.

Romney isn't going to find many allies within the party, Brownell said.

"He might get 1% [of Republicans] to follow after him, but that would be very generous," he added.

State Rep. Carlton Wing, a Republican from North Little Rock, said he disagreed with Romney's vote, but added, "It appears he was being true to his convictions. ... He felt like he was doing the right thing with regard to his conscience. He knew two things: one, he would pay a steep price for his vote and two, his vote would not change the outcome.

"While I disagree with his decision, I sympathize with any public servant who follows deeply held convictions in the wake of intense opposition."

Romney was the only Republican in either the House or the Senate to support Trump's impeachment and removal from office.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., voted to acquit Trump on both counts, and expressed relief that the trial is over.

"I'm really glad to have it done and over with. ... I think it's the best thing for the country," the lawmaker from Rogers said.

Asked about Romney's vote, Boozman said, "Certainly, I know that he's thought a lot about it and I respect his opinion. I just disagree, as did every other Republican in the House and the Senate and some [House] Democrats."

Trump's impeachment has been bad for the country and has set a dangerous precedent, Boozman said.

"My hope and prayer is that we won't see this again," he added.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment. But in a written statement, the lawmaker from Dardanelle accused the opposition party of acting in bad faith.

"The Democrats wanted to use impeachment to cast a cloud of suspicion over the president in an election year. Their purpose was not to seek the truth but to punish a president whom Democrats loathe," Cotton said. "Now the impeachment spectacle is over, and the Senate can attend to the real threats facing our country, such as the deadly coronavirus already inside our borders."

Cotton's statement made no mention of Romney.

Metro on 02/06/2020