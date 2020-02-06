Benefits With Friends: Professionals pucker up to fight diabetes

Robin Thicke, Masked Singer judge and vocal artist, will headline the American Diabetes Associstion benefit Kiss a Pig: Hog Holiday on March 14 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

Robin Thicke, Masked Singer judge and vocal artist, will headline the American Diabetes Association benefit Kiss a Pig: Hog Holiday on March 14 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Ten area professionals are vying for the right to kiss a pig that evening. The candidate who raises the most for the nonprofit organization will have the honor of puckering up to a porker at the 18th annual event. The pig is used by the organization in a nod to the first source of insulin for those with diabetes.

Kiss a Pig: Hog Holiday Who: American Diabetes Association What: Robin Thicke will headline the benefit When: 6-11 p.m. March 14 Where: John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers Tickets: $300 Attire: Formal Information: (479) 464-4121 or diabets.org

In the time leading up to the gala, contenders will use direct fundraising, silent auctions at the event, gala ticket sales and other creative means they devise to help the nonprofit organization support diabetes research, advocacy and educational programs for Northwest Arkansas.

Lori Flees of Sam's Club is serving as the 21st annual event's honorary chairwoman and kissing candidates are:

• Amy Yearry, TÜV Rheinland;

• Brian Crum, Remnant Co.;

• Charleen Greer-Jones, Scratch Consulting, Inc.;

• Christine Pennington, Moses Tucker Real Estate;

• Tyler Gill, CA Fortune;

• Destini Nave, Cushman & Wakefield | SAGE Partners;

• Greg Scheland, Ernst Young;

• Jack Avery, Smuckers;

• Kyle Kinnard, Sam's Club; and

• Laura Rush, Walmart.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

NAN Our Town on 02/06/2020