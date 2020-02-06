Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits With Friends: Professionals pucker up to fight diabetes

Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Robin Thicke, Masked Singer judge and vocal artist, will headline the American Diabetes Associstion benefit Kiss a Pig: Hog Holiday on March 14 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

Robin Thicke, Masked Singer judge and vocal artist, will headline the American Diabetes Association benefit Kiss a Pig: Hog Holiday on March 14 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Ten area professionals are vying for the right to kiss a pig that evening. The candidate who raises the most for the nonprofit organization will have the honor of puckering up to a porker at the 18th annual event. The pig is used by the organization in a nod to the first source of insulin for those with diabetes.

Kiss a Pig: Hog Holiday

Who: American Diabetes Association

What: Robin Thicke will headline the benefit

When: 6-11 p.m. March 14

Where: John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers

Tickets: $300

Attire: Formal

Information: (479) 464-4121 or diabets.org

In the time leading up to the gala, contenders will use direct fundraising, silent auctions at the event, gala ticket sales and other creative means they devise to help the nonprofit organization support diabetes research, advocacy and educational programs for Northwest Arkansas.

Lori Flees of Sam's Club is serving as the 21st annual event's honorary chairwoman and kissing candidates are:

• Amy Yearry, TÜV Rheinland;

• Brian Crum, Remnant Co.;

• Charleen Greer-Jones, Scratch Consulting, Inc.;

• Christine Pennington, Moses Tucker Real Estate;

• Tyler Gill, CA Fortune;

• Destini Nave, Cushman & Wakefield | SAGE Partners;

• Greg Scheland, Ernst Young;

• Jack Avery, Smuckers;

• Kyle Kinnard, Sam's Club; and

• Laura Rush, Walmart.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

NAN Our Town on 02/06/2020

Print Headline: Professionals pucker up

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT