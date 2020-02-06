Central Arkansas man faces kidnapping charge after woman says he choked, trapped her

A Benton man was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges including kidnapping after a woman said he choked her to unconsciousness and trapped her in a car.

Stacy Williams Jr. also faces charges of first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, third-degree assault on a family or household member, unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime and unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.

A 32-year-old woman told police Williams, 29, blocked her from leaving a room last week and started swearing at her, according to a police report.

She said she grabbed a knife and told him to let her out, and he did not move. She dropped the knife and was trying to force her way out when he picked her up and threw her on the ground, according to the report.

She said Williams got on top of her and started strangling her, saying she was going to die.

The woman told police she blacked out and did not know for how long, according to the report. She said when she regained consciousness, Williams was still blocking her exit from the room. When she tried to get up, he strangled her again, the woman said.

She said he then threw her on the bed and held her all night to prevent her from leaving, according to the report.

The woman told Williams on Jan. 29 she needed to go to work, according to the report. Instead of driving her there, she said, Williams drove her all over Benton for more than an hour.

She said any time she tried to get help, Williams hit her in the face and said if she kept trying, he’d hit her again.

Eventually Williams drove near a river and got out of the vehicle, according to the report. The woman said she locked the vehicle's doors, got into the driver’s seat and drove away, leaving Williams behind.

Officers noted bruising on the woman’s neck and shoulder in the report.

Williams was booked into the Saline County jail Tuesday and remained there early Thursday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.