Crystal Bridges previews Hank Willis Thomas exhibit

BENTONVILLE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art hosted a media preview Thursday morning of its next temporary exhibition "Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal...," opening to the public on Saturday.

The exhibition comprises more than 90 works from across Thomas' career -- including photographs, sculptures, mixed media and his well-known Branded series. It is the first comprehensive survey of Thomas's award-winning career and is organized by the Portland Art Museum in Oregon.

The exhibit begins before guests even reach the temporary exhibition space as Thomas's poignant piece "14,719" greets visitors in the corridor to the South Lobby on their way to the exhibit's entrance, setting the tone for reflection. The piece presents 14,719 stars on fabric panels hanging from the ceiling -- one star for each person shot and killed in the United States in 2018.

Inside the exhibition, the works span 25 years of Thomas' career and are divided into right thematic sections that demonstrate his investment in history, and interest in shifting the viewer's perspective.

The exhibition is on display through April 20 and tickets are $5; free for members, veterans, and children under 18. Visit crystalbridges.org or contact Guest Services at 479-418-5700 for complete details.

