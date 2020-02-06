Former Razorback, Georgia high school coach raves about Fountain

Arkansas plans to have a heavy presence in Georgia, and that showed in the 2020 recruiting class with the Razorbacks signing three prospects from the state.

Arkansas also has the commitment of running back Ebony Jackson of Cherokee High School in Caton.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith has the area of north Atlanta to Tennessee while defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc will recruit south Atlanta to Augusta. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain has southwest Georgia into southern Alabama.

Former Razorback LeRoy Hood, head coach at Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook High School, has been able to get to know Fountain.

“Coach Fountain recruited a couple of my kids when I was in south Georgia at Turner County,” Hood said. ‘’Fountain is a great guy. He would come by the school and he would sit down. Normally coaches come by the office and talk about kids and maybe stay for 20-30 minutes, but Scott would come through and we would visit and talk ball, talk life.”

Though they’ve only known one another for a brief time, Hood said it seems like much longer.

“He’s so, so genuine and he really loves what he does,” Hood said. “I have a lot of respect for the guy.”

Hood visited Georgia and was able sit in on meetings with coach Sam Pittman and Fountain. He believes Fountain will be highly successful in recruiting players to Arkansas.

“Oh, without a doubt. Without a doubt,” Hood said. “He’s a great person. I’m telling you, he’s a great, great guy and the kids love him. Any time I talked to him, anything I asked for he provided. I have a whole lot of respect for coach Fountain.”