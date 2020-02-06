MUSIC SCENE: Former Squirrel Nut Zipper Jimbo Mathus plays White Water

TODAY

Jimbo Mathus will perform at 8 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Mathus, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, is a native of Oxford, Miss., who rose to prominence in the group Squirrel Nut Zippers. He has since released 15 solo albums, beginning with Plays Songs for Rosetta in 1997. His most recent CD, incinerator, came out in 2019.

Venues The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008, eldomad.com Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512, kingslivemusic.com Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com Stone’s Throw Stifft Station Taproom, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com Vino’s, West Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8466, vinosbrewpub.com White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

• Round Two of the 2020 Arkansas Times' Musicians' Showcase, featuring Turtle Rush, Route 358, Trashcan Bandits and Tiny Towns, will be held at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

• Reed Torchi will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

• The Max Tease Burlesque Revue will perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $10.

FRIDAY

VEAUX and Any Given Room will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

• Nerd Eye Blind will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz. Admission is $10.

• "The MisEducation of Rodney Block: A tribute to Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti and The Fugees," featuring The Rodney Block Collective, Bijoux and others will be held at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

• Midnight South will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• New Motto, Fort Defiance and Ryan Sauders will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's. Admission is $5.

• Little Raine Band will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

SATURDAY

Mark Curry will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station Taproom in Little Rock. Admission is free.

• Ether Coven, Barishi, Outliers and No Remorse will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's. Admission is $5.

• National Park Radio will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music. Admission is $5.

• The Revelries will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Restaurant. Admission is free.

• The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, along with opening act FreeVerse, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rev Room. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 the day of the show.

• Mulehead will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $10.

• The 13th annual Bob Marley birthday bash will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

• The Brent Frazier Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill. Admission is $5.

• Cauldron Point, Bird Bones and Petal Weather will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's. Admission is $5.

SUNDAY

Indie Music Night will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at Rev Room. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

TUESDAY

Van Darien, along with opening act Indianola, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at White Water Tavern. Admission is $5.

