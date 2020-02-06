Rescue workers carry an injured person from the wreckage of a plane Wednesday that skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport. (AP/Emrah Gurel)

Hard Istanbul landing breaks jet, kills 3

ISTANBUL -- A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday as it tried to land in bad weather in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Passengers got out through cracks in the smashed plane.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said three people had died and 157 with injuries were taken to hospitals. Three of the injured required surgery and two others were in intensive care, but none of their lives was thought to be in danger.

The Pegasus Airlines plane with 183 passengers and crew on board was arriving at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir when it had what the Transportation Ministry described as a "rough landing."

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said the plane landed in bad weather, failed to "hold on to the runway" and skidded some yards before crashing into a ditch from a height of about 98 feet.

"We are deeply saddened ... [But] we are very happy that we escaped a greater accident," he said.

The airport was shut down after the incident and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said a chief prosecutor's office had begun an investigation.

U.S. cites graft, bars Bulgarian judge

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo barred a Bulgarian judge from entering the United States because of the foreign jurist's alleged involvement in "significant corruption."

Pompeo said the wife and daughter of Judge Andon Mitalov also won't be allowed into the U.S.

"In his official capacity, Mitalov was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and severely compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Bulgaria," Pompeo said in a written statement Wednesday. The statement did not give any details.

Mitalov issued a court order in November that allowed the head of a pro-Russia organization in Bulgaria to travel to Moscow to receive a state honor from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikolay Malinov, chairman of the National Russophile Movement, was out on bond awaiting trial in an espionage case and prohibited from leaving Bulgaria at the time.

Malinov is charged in Bulgaria with spying for Russia. He is accused of supplying information to help Moscow try to turn the Balkan country away from its pro-Western orientation. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

8 rescuers die in 2nd Turkey avalanche

Teams look for survivors Wednesday at the scene of an avalanche in eastern Turkey. Vehicles carrying responders sent to help after an initial avalanche were buried in a second avalanche. At least eight rescuers died. More photos at arkansasonline.com/26avalanche/. Video at arkansasonline.com/26rescue/. (AP/IHA/Yilmaz Sonmez)

ANKARA, Turkey -- A second avalanche slammed into a mountain road Wednesday in eastern Turkey, killing at least eight rescue workers and leaving 20 others buried under the snow, a mayor said. The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two people missing in a previous avalanche.

About 300 emergency-services workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people.

Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, gave the death toll for the rescue workers. Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 emergency-services members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalized Wednesday. There was no further information on their conditions.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. Seven bus passengers escaped.

The second avalanche struck Wednesday as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims, private NTV television reported, adding that fog and heavy snow were hampering the rescue efforts.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the snow-clearing machine's operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for 25 minutes before he broke a window and escaped.

Attack at protester site deadly in Iraq

BAGHDAD -- At least eight anti-government protesters were shot dead and 52 were wounded Wednesday in clashes with followers of a radical Shiite cleric, Iraqi medical officials and activists said.

Clashes took place between protesters and followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the holy city of Najaf in southern Iraq, two witnesses said.

According to activists, al-Sadr's supporters stormed the sit-in site and torched protest tents. Demonstrators attempted to prevent them from entering, using sticks, and were wounded when shots were fired.

The violence takes place as new divisions have emerged among protesters and supporters of al-Sadr, who initially threw his weight behind the uprising. But he then repositioned himself toward the political establishment after political elites selected Mohammed Allawi as prime minister-designate, a candidate he endorsed.

Anti-government protesters who took to the streets on Oct. 1 in Baghdad and southern Iraq have rejected Allawi's candidacy. At least 500 have died under fire from security forces in the movement, now in its fifth month.

Anti-government protesters work Wednesday to extinguish their burning tents in Najaf, Iraq. (AP/Anmar Khalil)

