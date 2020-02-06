Hot Springs mother arrested after leaving 1-year-old in car, police say

A Hot Springs woman was arrested on a misdemeanor endangerment charge Wednesday night after she left her 1-year-old daughter unattended in a locked vehicle for over 30 minutes, police said.

Virginia D. Smith, 31, was taken into custody shortly before 8:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, punishable by up to one year in jail.

She was later released on a $1,000 bond and is set to appear Feb. 18 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police Officer Christopher Savage responded to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, 300 Werner St., regarding a report of child endangerment.

He spoke to a Garland County deputy who was working off-duty at the hospital when he observed a white Mercury parked in a no-parking area beside the front entrance. He noted the vehicle was not running, had the windows rolled up and had reportedly been parked there for over 30 minutes.

While investigating the car, the officer discovered a 1-year-old girl in the back passenger seat. He noted the child did not appear to be in distress, but no parent was inside the vehicle or around the area. The deputy attempted to contact the registered owner of the vehicle and learned that person had sold the vehicle several months earlier.

Contact was finally made with Smith, who said she was the child's mother.

Police determined the vehicle had been parked with the minor alone inside for over 30 minutes. A Department of Human Services worker responded to the scene and she and officers were able to make contact with the child's father, who came and took custody of the girl.