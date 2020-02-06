In day, China logs 73 virus deaths, 3,694 new cases

Medical specialists greet a group of Russian evacuees Wednesday at an airport in Tyumen in western Siberia after they arrived from Wuhan, China. They will be quarantined for two weeks as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. More photos at arkansasonline.com/26coronavirus/. (AP/Maxim Slutsky)

The numbers of people in mainland China infected with the coronavirus once again rose sharply, with 73 new deaths and 3,694 new cases reported as of today, authorities said this morning.

This raises the number of confirmed cases in China to 28,018, with more than 3,000 in critical condition. The increase once again represented the biggest jump since the National Health Commission began releasing statistics and continues the trend of larger increases in cases confirmed every day of the outbreak. China has reported 563 deaths, and two others have succumbed from the illness, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

In the United States, Wisconsin announced its first coronavirus case, the 12th in the United States, according to The Associated Press.

The patient reportedly had not been hospitalized. However, the patient had been evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, according to Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease.

"The risk to Wisconsin residents in general is extremely low," he added. Federal health officials began shipping coronavirus test kits Wednesday to more than 100 state labs. States will start testing patient samples in the coming days to confirm the presence of the coronavirus.

Some lawmakers confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and other top officials Wednesday about the Trump administration's response to the virus, with several lawmakers expressing anger about poor communication with the states.

In a private briefing with senators, Democratic senators from Hawaii complained that their state health officials had not been notified in advance that their airport would be one of 11 to receive and quarantine U.S. citizens arriving from China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus.

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii challenged Azar about the communication breakdown.

"Secretary Azar and Sen. Schatz spoke after the briefing and agreed to work together to address the concerns during the briefing," said Health and Human Services spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley. "Since then, HHS legislative staff have followed up with both his and Sen. [Mazie] Hirono's offices."

The briefing with members of Congress took place days after the administration drastically stepped up its response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Azar is leading an administration task force overseeing the coronavirus response that is composed of top officials from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, State Department and Department of Homeland Security.

As he left the briefing with senators, Azar said he had heard their complaints and was committed to addressing them.

"We are absolutely committed to being a good partner with state and locals so it's good to hear that. In fact, I was able to sit with Sen. Schatz afterwards to try to dig into any concerns there with interactions with Hawaii, but we're open to that feedback from any state," Azar said. "It's critical that we have excellent partnerships with state and local authorities, public health departments. That's how this works, seamlessly, all of us together so if there are any hiccups we want to solve them."

HONG KONG, TAIWAN, JAPAN

In Asia, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for anyone arriving from mainland China, including foreigners and Hong Kong residents.

The stringent measures will be put in place Saturday. Thousands of medical workers, including front-line doctors and nurses, are on strike, hoping to pressure the government into more completely restricting the flow of people from mainland China as the number of infections there continues to spike.

Separately, the Hong Kong government will shut cruise terminals in the city. On Wednesday morning, a cruise ship docked in Hong Kong was initially bound for Taiwan but was turned away with several suspected cases of infections among its crew.

Taiwan said Wednesday that it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live on the mainland, starting from today, declaring China to be an "epidemic zone."

Taiwan had already restricted many Chinese from virus-hit provinces, but this new restriction would expand that. All Taiwanese who have visited the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao also will be put under home quarantine for 14 days.

Li Lanjuan, a leading epidemiologist at China's National Health Commission, told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in an interview late Tuesday that it would take up to six weeks to fully contain the coronavirus epidemic and see a drop in infections.

"There are also patient infections and local cases out there. Considering the 14-day incubation period, I think we can detect the new cases and get it [the epidemic] under control in another two to three fortnights," she said.

"After containing contagion sources, we will move the priority to the treatment of patients, to try our best to heal them, and keep the death rate as low as possible," Li added.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea rose to 18 on Wednesday, with a rise in infections among people who have not recently visited China.

In Japan, a senior member of the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympics and Paralympics said Wednesday that the spread of the new coronavirus could throw "cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 games."

"I am seriously concerned," the director general and CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said at a meeting in the Japanese capital, according to Reuters. "I hope this will be resolved as soon as possible."

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to work with the World Health Organization to ensure that Tokyo's Olympic Games are not disrupted by the outbreak, and said work was already underway to design testing kits for the virus.

Experts say there is no realistic chance of a vaccine being tested and approved for use before the games in late July. There are already 33 confirmed cases in Japan, after 10 people on board a cruise liner docked at the port of Yokohama just south of Tokyo tested positive and were taken to hospitals on Wednesday.

Italy and Turkey said Wednesday that they were taking the temperatures of all arriving airline passengers in new prevention measures.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said thermal cameras installed at Turkish airports would begin screening all arriving passengers today. Previously, Turkey was screening travelers from China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Malaysia.

Earlier Wednesday, Russia evacuated 144 people from Wuhan. All evacuees will be quarantined for two weeks in a sanatorium in western Siberia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also hailed the Chinese government for taking "decisive, vigorous measures" to contain the outbreak Wednesday at a meeting with new foreign ambassadors in Moscow.

U.S. QUARANTINES

In the United States, two more planes carrying about 350 Americans arrived at California military bases and two more are expected today at bases in Nebraska and Texas. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Americans who arrived Wednesday flew on two U.S.-chartered jets and landed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California between San Francisco and Sacramento. About half are being housed there and the others were flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar just outside San Diego.

At Travis, they will live in a base hotel. There is a large outdoor area and common spaces in addition to individual rooms. At Miramar, some are staying at the Consolidated Bachelor Quarters. Images provided by the military show a communal dining area with large dispensers of breakfast cereal, a laundry room and an auditorium, playground and lecture hall.

Dr. Christopher Braden, the CDC's lead representative at Miramar, said the roughly 170 passengers were of all ages, including infants. He said they were in "a difficult situation."

About 195 American citizens evacuated out of the city of Wuhan last week are still awaiting release from the 14-day federal quarantine.

Chinese researchers meanwhile have found three drugs with fairly good inhibitory effects on the novel coronavirus at the cellular level, the government-owned Hubei Daily newspaper reported. The three drugs are Remdesivir, Chloroquine and Ritonavir, and are now going through standard procedures before they can be used clinically.

Information for the article was contributed by Shibani Mahtani, Paul Schemm, David Crawshaw, Simon Denyer, Tiffany Liang, Lyric Li, Erica Werner and Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post; and by Amy Taxin, Elliot Spagat, Julie Watson, Carla K. Johnson and Terry Chea of The Associated Press.

A man and child wear masks Wednesday in Manila, Philippines, where one death from the coronavirus has been reported. (AP/Aaron Favila)

A quarantined British national stands at a window Wednesday at Arrowe Park Hospital in Liverpool, England. British officials have urged all U.K. citizens to leave China because of the virus outbreak. (AP/Jon Super)

