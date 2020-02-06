• Jean Agbodjogbe, a Baltimore restaurant owner who developed a financial relationship with a member of Kuwait's royal family, was found guilty of fraud after he spent money on personal items that the Kuwaiti had sent him to invest, and he now must repay more than $8 million.

• Glen Casada, 60, of Franklin, Tenn., who resigned as Tennessee's House speaker in 2019 after it was disclosed that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff, announced that he will run for reelection.

• Charles Francis, a police spokesman in Charleston, S.C., said several downtown streets were closed for about three hours after a construction crew found a Civil War artillery shell, which a U.S. Air Force bomb disposal team removed.

• Suzethe Margareth, an Indonesian woman charged with blasphemy for taking a dog into a mosque in West Java, angering conservative Muslims who consider dogs impure, was absolved by a three-judge panel because she has mental health issues.

• Eric Maxwell, a Las Vegas boutique owner, called police when he found a box on a bus stop bench that turned out to contain the ashes of a woman who had died while vacationing in the city, enabling her family to reclaim the box that someone stole as the family members waited for a flight home.

• Rachel Hilaire, 42, and her sister, Peggy LaBossiere, 53, both of East Bridgewater, Mass., who were accused of hurting and threatening two children during what authorities described as a voodoo ritual, saw their assault charges dismissed when prosecutors said neither child was available to testify.

• James Warner, 53, a supervisor at a suburban Detroit airport who was convicted of fixing contracts and collecting more than $6 million in kickbacks, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, far below the 25-year term sought by prosecutors.

• Brandon Hayes, 31, accused of vandalizing and tagging buildings in the Sweet Olive Cemetery, a black cemetery in Baton Rouge that was founded in 1850, is facing charges of defacing property and damaging historic landmarks.

• Donald Hawbaker, 64, commissioner of Spalding County, Ga., was arrested after a SWAT team crashed an armored vehicle through the front door of his home in Griffin because deputies said he shot at them as they tried to serve a domestic violence warrant.

